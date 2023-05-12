Fair weather with isolated rain showers, thunderstorms expected over Metro Cebu

By: Wenilyn Sabalo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 12,2023 - 10:44 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu will have fair weather with isolated rain showers and localized thunderstorms in the next five days, or until Tuesday, May 16, 2023, based on the extended weather forecast of the state weather bureau, Pagasa.

Jhomer Eclarino, a weather specialist based in Pagasa Mactan station, said localized thunderstorms, the prevailing weather system in the Visayas, will bring moderate to occasional heavy rains in the metropolitan area within one to two hours in the next five days.

Moderate to occasional heavy rains are anticipated to happen in the late afternoon, evening, and early morning.

A thunderstorm is a weather disturbance that produces thunder and lighting, aside from wind and rain.

Among the hazards associated with thunderstorms are heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Eclarino said that as of now there is no weather advisory issued on low pressure areas.

“So far, wala pa until May 23. Wala’y bagyo expected within one to two weeks,” he said.

The temperature will vary from 26 to 33 degrees Celsius, while the average heat index is expected between 41 to 42 degrees Celsius, which falls under the Extreme Caution Category.

