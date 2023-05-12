Dr. Mancao named new CCMC officer-in-charge

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Dr. Peter Mancao has been named the new officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

According to a social media post from the city’s public information office (PIO) on Friday morning, May 12, 2023, the appointment happened on Thursday night, May 11, when Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama met with Mancao, who has been serving as the chairman of the Task Force CCMC for over a year now.

Mancao, in a phone interview with CDN Digital, said he gladly welcomes his new role.

He said he already saw the written order from the mayor but was still awaiting the official announcement of the date he would start acting in his new capacity.

“Naa nay written order pero I am just waiting for the formal announcement og kanus-a gyod,” he said.

Mancao ran during the May 2022 local and national elections but failed to secure a seat in the council for the North District.

Mancao said his marching order from the mayor is to deliver quality health care for CCMC patients.

“Karon naa ra man ta sa emergency room wing pa man. So, we will take it from there kung unsaon na nga mamaximize jud nato nga kana nga situation we are in, nga makahatag ta og maayo nga quality jud nga care sa atong mga patients,” he said.

Mancao, who also chairs the local health board as the representative of the mayor, said he would help the City Health Department to promote preventive medicine.

“At the same time, we need to educate our population nga di sad ta mangasakit and ang program sa city health ato sad nang ipang implement unya,” he said.

He said he is also eyeing to push for the improvement of the capacity of barangay health centers to help decongest CCMC.

Mancao will be replacing Dr. Anton Oliver Reposar, who will still be with the CCMC in a new capacity.

Reposar was appointed assistant chief of the hospital. /rcg

