Snooky Serna reveals she almost eloped with Albert Martinez at 15, but ‘sinumpong siya ng asthma’

Snooky Serna on Wednesday confessed that Albert Martinez was her “first love,” revealing that they almost eloped to Antipolo when she was only 15 years old.

Serna made the revelation during an interview with Boy Abunda on the Wednesday, May 10 episode of “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” when she was asked to share her honest thoughts about the seasoned actor.

“[Albert Martinez] is the first love of my life,” she said, in response to an old photo of them being flashed during the interview. “Siyempre, [I remember] na sinagot ko siya at 14 years old. You know, love comes to us [at all] ages. Walang pinipiling edad ‘yan.”

Even though she was a teenager when she agreed to be Martinez’s girlfriend, the actress said that her parents were supportive of their relationship.

“And I thank my parents for having been so trusting. Kilala naman nila kung sino ako. When I fell in love, they welcomed Albert with open arms,” she shared. “Noong first time na sinagot ko siya, prinofess ko ‘yung love ko sa kanya and sinabi kong ‘I love you too.’”

Serna said that during the celebration of their first anniversary as a couple in Antipolo, they had considered eloping, but then something funny happened.

“‘Yung first anniversary namin, nagpunta pa kami sa Antipolo. Ang first year namin, gusto namin magtanan na. I was 15 then. We went to Antipolo para magtanan na, pero sinumpong si Albert ng asthma niya so bumalik kami,” she said. “[Kung walang asthma], baka kami ang nagkatuluyan. Mag-asawa na kami.”

During the interview, the veteran actress also shared that while Martinez is her “first love,” the late actor Miguel Rodriguez is her “greatest love.”

“Tignan mo, just talking about him, it unsettles me,” she said of Rodriguez.

Serna eventually married Ricardo Cepeda in 1992, with whom she had two daughters. The couple however separated and their annulment was finalized in 2006. Cepeda is now with model-actress Marina Benipayo.

Meanwhile, Serna was also linked to musician Nino Mendoza but their relationship did not last.

On the other hand, Martinez was married to Liezl Muhlach Sumilang-Martinez and remained happily wedded until her passing in 2015. EDV

