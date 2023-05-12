Sta. Rosa in Lapu-Lapu a step closer to drug-cleared barangay status – CLOSAP

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Sta. Rosa in Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City is now one step closer to being declared a drug-cleared barangay.

This was after 97 barangay officials and employees of Sta. Rosa went negative in the drug test initiated by the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) on Thursday, May 11.

CLOSAP Executive Director Garry Lao said that while Barangay Sta. Rosa was applying for a drug-cleared status before the Regional Oversight Committee on the Barangay Clearing Program, the barangay was one step closer after it passed the first step of being declared as a drug-free workplace.

Lao said that they were regularly conducting random drug testing not only on city hall employees but also on all barangay personnel based on the drug-free workplace executive order of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

“All of the employees, workers, and personnel including barangay officials of Santa Rosa tested negative,” Lao said.

The EO orders the conduct of random and mandatory drug testing on all government employees including barangays in accordance with regulations imposed by the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) and the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

Lao said the move was aligned with the city government’s flagship program of demand reduction in Lapu-Lapu City through the promotion of a drug-free environment and rehabilitation.

Earlier, CLOSAP conducted a reassessment and reevaluation at Barangay Caohagan to maintain its status as the only drug-free barangay in the city.

Aside from Caohagan, Tingo, Baring, Tungasan, Caw-oy, and Sabang on Olango Island and Subabasbas in the mainland were also declared as drug-cleared barangay by the Regional Oversight Committee on the Barangay Clearing Program.

