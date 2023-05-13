A day after men tumble, Gilas women take 21-point humbling

By: Denison Rey A. Dalupang - Reporter / @sonrdINQ - Inquirer.net | May 13,2023 - 08:27 AM
–CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/Ariya Kurniawan | Instagram @ariyakurniawan16

Even with the sub-par playing floor, the heat and officiating, Pat Aquino was quick to not make excuses.

“They got us in the third quarter, simple as that,” Aquino told the Inquirer over the phone, minutes after his Gilas Pilipinas women took an 89-68 whipping at the hands of heavily-reinforced Indonesia to practically bow out of the gold medal race in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

“We weren’t making our shots from the perimeter, and they (Indonesians) did,” Aquino said. “They wanted it more this time around.”

It was just the first loss in three games for the Filipinos, but Aquino is not entertaining wild thoughts of still salvaging the title owing to the tournament format of a single round play that awards the gold to the country with the best record.

“They have just two games left,” Aquino said as Indonesia battles Cambodia and Singapore to round out its schedule. “And let’s be honest about it, those are very weak teams.”

The Filipinos, meanwhile, still have games against Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia left.

“I told my players that there is nothing to be ashamed of, no matter how this tournament ends for us,” he said. “I am very proud that they never gave up.”

The defending champions had very few answers to an unbeaten Indonesian side that caught fire in the third period, ultimately going down at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

Janine Pontejos led the Philippines with 11 points, while Chack Cabinbin chipped in 10.

Yuni Anggraeni had 24 points built on a highly-efficient shooting for Indonesia, while naturalized player Kimberley Pierre Louis tossed in 20 points and 15 rebounds.

“Of course, the prospect of relinquishing your throne is tough, painful,” Aquino said. “But seeing my players give it their all, not giving up, is the very essence why we play this game, the very essence of playing for our country.”

TAGS: basketball, Gilas, Gilas Pilipinas, SEA Games, women
