Slater Young says it’s ‘very normal’ for men to fantasize about other women while in a relationship

Fantasizing about others while in a relationship may seem like a deal-breaker for some couples, but Slater Young believes that it’s “very normal” among men as long as they don’t act upon them.

Young and his wife, fashion content creator Kryz Uy, pointed out that having desires toward other people is normal even if you’re in a relationship, in response to an anonymous listener during an episode of their “SkyPodcast” uploaded on YouTube last Tuesday, May 9.

“My boyfriend is fantasizing about other women, is that bad or am I crazy?” Uy read out a listener’s concern. “He now labels me as isip-bata or crazy. We have debated every now and then about his infidelity. I never caught him in person or being physical with a girl. But I caught some chats with his tropa where they fantasize about women with big butts and breasts, and even joking about f***ing with certain girls.”

In response, the “Pinoy Big Brother” alum revealed that he agreed with the guy as he is “being absolutely honest” about his desires, to which Uy also agreed.

“The guy is being absolutely honest,” Young said. “Kasi siyempre, if I’m going to lie to you, and you ask me if I have boners about other women and if I wanted to lie just to make you comfortable, I’m just gonna say, ‘No, of course not.’ Kryz and I talk about that. It’s normal. It’s just a fact of life that there are many other women more attractive than you or just as attractive than you.”

The father of two also stressed that taken men who express their desire for other women with his friends, which includes sending photos to friends, is “very normal” as long as they don’t express the intent to cheat on their partners.

“‘Yung mga groups na nagsesend ng mga photos of girls and like fantasizing over it, it’s normal. We have a lot of chat groups with friends, not necessarily dedicated to that. From time to time, usually comes from dalawa or tatlong tao na mahilig mag-send nang ganyan. May mga comment-comment pa. Siyempre ikaw, as part of that group and as a guy, sakyan mo lang,” he said.

“Wala naman. Hindi mo naman gusto talaga. [Kunwari], ‘this porn star looks like this celebrity,’ and you’ve sent a certain naked photo, hindi naman ibig sabihin na ‘Uy, may erection ako,’” he further explained.

Meanwhile, Uy revealed that she doesn’t check Young’s phone as a way of “protecting her peace” as she trusts that her husband will never be unfaithful to her.

“To protect my peace, I’ve never looked at your group chats. Ever. I never intentionally went to your phone and was like, ‘I’m gonna look for this group. I know that they send stuff.’ But I’m like, bakit pa? Wala naman siyang ginagawa in person,” she said.

The content creator also shared that some of her single friends send photos of cute guys on their group chat, to which she responds to maintain conversations with them.

“Similar to [Slater], I have a chat group with my friends. Some of them are single then they’ll send cute guy photos. Alangan namang di ako magreply, edi crickets yung group chat,” she added.

The celebrity mom also noted that it’s “scientifically” normal for men to be more upfront about their fantasies toward women, as long as they maintain trust in their relationship.

“Scientifically, I think it’s just different because guys are innately ‘rawr’ compared to girls. That is just the nature of things. As long as your boyfriend is not cheating, okay lang ‘yan. Sakyan mo lang!” she said.

Young then expressed admiration for his wife during the podcast, saying she’s the type of partner “who trusts [him] enough” to do his own thing.

“Merong confidence [si Kryz] in my part na it’s attractive to let go sometimes. I found someone who trusts me enough to do my own thing and be my own person without having to report things,” he said.

Young and Uy got married in February 2019 at a lavish ceremony in Cebu. Prior to their relationship, they had been longtime friends before deciding to get together.

The celebrity couple welcomed their first son Scottie in June 2020 and their second child Sevi in May 2022.

