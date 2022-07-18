Slater Young, Kryz Uy’s 1-month-old baby to undergo surgery due to hernia

Slater Young and Kryz Uy were “caught by surprise” after they were informed that their seven-weeks-old son Sevi has inguinal hernia and has to undergo an operation.

Inguinal hernia “occurs when tissue, such as part of the intestine, protrudes through a weak spot in the abdominal muscles,” according to Mayo Clinic.

The lifestyle vlogger spoke about the condition of her son through a vlog on her YouTube channel today, July 17.

“Unfortunately, we discovered that Sevi has inguinal hernia and it needs to be operated on,” she said. “Whenever he cries, it triggers the hernia to bulge out and I know he’s not supposed to experience pain when that happens but it still hurts my heart to see it.”

Uy went to a hospital with Sevi to ask for a second opinion but also got the same diagnosis. Uy then scheduled Sevi’s operation after she was advised to have it as soon as possible. The vlogger also expressed slight ease as she explained that hernia is “not a rare disease” and that the doctors are “confident” about the operation.

“I keep telling myself that I can’t be the mentally praning (paranoid), scatter-brained mom. I have to be present and I have to be strong for Sevi,” she stated. “Even though it’s really difficult for me and even though I’m used to having my hand held, I’m gonna try to be strong this time around.”

“Slater and I were saying [that] this whole thing with Sevi getting hernia, it caught us by surprise. We thought that Sevi is a healthy baby boy,” Uy added. “But I realized that I’m still so incredibly thankful in spite all that has happened, because at the end of the day I still have one of life’s greatest luxuries, which is to be able to spend time with my kids.”

Uy and Young welcomed Sevi, their second child, last May. Meanwhile, they had their firstborn Scottie in June 2020.

RELATED STORIES

Say hello to Skyfam’s second child, Sevi!

Kryz Uy-Young pens sweet message on Sevi’s first month

Kryz Uy on being a mom of two: ‘The best thing I have ever experienced in my whole life’