Jason Moloney beats Vincent Astrolabio via majority decision in WBO title fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Despite his confidence, Filipino world title contender, Vincent “Asero” Astrolabio faltered in his first world title shot in the hands of Australian Jason Moloney for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight title on Saturday, May 13 (May 14, Manila Time) in Stockton, California.

Moloney eked out a majority decision victory against Astrolabio in their gruelling 12-round showdown in the Top Rank Promotions’ backed fight card.

Judge Robert Hoyle scored the bout 115-113, while Zachary Young had it 116-112, in favor of Moloney. Judge Tom Carusone saw the bout even at 114-all, for the majority decision, favoring the Australian.

It was a sweet victory for the 32-year-old Moloney who is known for having a twin brother, Andrew, who is also a seasoned pro boxer.

Moloney faltered twice in his bid to win a world title. His first attempt was in 2018 when he fought and lost via split decision to Emmanuel Rodriguez for the IBF world bantamweight title.

Two years later, he challenged Japanese boxing superstar Naoya Inoue for the WBA Super and IBF world bantamweight belts in Las Vegas. He got knocked out in the seventh round.

Meanwhile, Astrolabio rose to the world bantamweight rankings after racking up huge victories in the past year. These included a huge upset against former world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux, followed by a victory against Nikolai Potapov that all happened in the United States.

Astrolabio yielded two regional titles in WBC International and WBC Inter-Continental bantamweight belts which earned him the world title shot.

The victory for Moloney improved his record to 26 wins with 19 knockouts and two defeats. Astrolabio suffered his fourth defeat with 18 wins and 13 knockouts.

During the match, Astrolabio banked on his power punches. He managed to land significant combinations, especially in rounds three and nine that rocked Moloney.

However, the Aussie veteran kept his composure and used the ring to stay away from Astrolabio’s power punches.

He also effectively used his jabs that kept Astrolabio at bay throughout the fight, while landing occasional one-two punch combos.

Moloney’s great defense, lateral movement, and sharp jabs proved too difficult for Astrolabio to figure out in the bout.

In the end, both boxers were completely surprised by the decision with Moloney celebrating, while Astrolabio in utter disbelief, as both of them expected to win.

