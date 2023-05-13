Astrolabio, Moloney make weight, ready for WBO world bantamweight title showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino world title contender Vincent “Asero” Astrolabio and Australian Jason “Mayhem” Moloney passed the official weigh-in for their vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) world bantamweight title showdown on May 13 (May 14, Manila Time) at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, United States.

The Filipino fighter tipped the scales at 117.2 pounds, while Moloney tipped the scales at 117.8 lbs, slightly lighter than the 118 lbs weight limit.

Astrolabio, who is highly confident heading into this fight, earlier showboated by bringing a stuffed kangaroo during the fight’s final presser, saying, that the stuffed toy makes him remember Moloney.

He exerts his confidence from his vast experience in fighting marquee opponents, in the past year. Astrolabio did upset former world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux last year to clinch the WBC International bantamweight title via a dominating 10-rounder unanimous decision.

This was followed with a victory against Nikolai Potapov to clinch another regional title, the WBO Inter-Continental bantamweight strap, that further elevated his rankings in the world, and eventually earned a world title shot against Moloney.

Astrolabio boasts a record of 18 wins with 13 knockouts and three defeats.

However, Moloney isn’t a pushover. This Aussie boxer fought for the world title twice but faltered on both occasions. Still, he is the reigning WBO International and WBC silver bantamweight champion.

He has a record of 25 wins with 19 knockouts, and two defeats.

Both boxers stand at 5-foot-5 and both have an orthodox stance, but Moloney has a lengthier reach of 170 centimeters, while Astrolobio has a 165cm reach.

