Water refilling worker arrested in Danao for allegedly exposing self to minor
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A worker in a water refilling station in Danao City, northern Cebu was arrested late Sunday evening, May 14, 2023, for allegedly exposing himself to a minor.
Police in Danao City confirmed that a certain Marbar Cabradilla Oleda was turned over to their custody last Sunday night by virtue of citizens’ arrest.
Oleda, 28, was accused of exposing himself in front of a 12-year-old girl in Purok Bilong-Bilong, Brgy. Looc, also in Danao City.
The victim, whose identity will not be divulged for her safety, reported to her adult relatives that Oleda went to their rented apartment twice around 10 p.m. on Sunday.
On the first instance, the suspect stood in front of the apartment with no lower garments, much to the victim’s surprise.
The minor later ignored the man’s presence but she feared for her life when Oleda reportedly forced himself inside the apartment, still with nothing to cover his lower extremities.
Police will be filing charges on Unjust Vexation in relation to Republic Act No. 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.
Danao City is a third-class component city located approximately 48 kilometers northeast of the capital Cebu City.
