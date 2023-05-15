Shangri-La Launches Global “Find Your Shangri-La” Campaign

(Philippines, 15 May 2023) – Shangri-La today launched its new “Find Your Shangri-La” global campaign, created to help guests find their personal moments of joy at the luxury hotel chain renowned for its delivery of Asian hospitality.

A new brand film by a GRAMMY® award-winning director together with specially designed drinks and menus will usher in a campaign to help guests discover their own Shangri-La.

The initial part of the campaign is centred around a whimsical brand film that celebrates Shangri-La’s commitment to providing guests with unforgettable experiences, showcased through unexpected moments of personalised and authentic service. “At Shangri-La, we understand that each guest has a unique version of what it means to “Find Your Shangri-La”, says Shangri-La Chairman Hui Kuok. “We have a rich legacy of more than 50 years in delighting customers and wanted to take this opportunity to highlight something that has always been part of us — bringing joyful moments to the people we host.

“The new brand film captures the unique way in which we delight our guests with special moments and treats through our warm, authentic hospitality. We are excited to debut our campaign with this film, alongside an array of immersive experiences that elevate our brand experience.”

The film was developed in partnership with GRAMMY® award-winning director Dave Meyers. To illustrate how guests can find their own Shangri-La, he brought to life fanciful characters that represent different guest personas and chronicled how they found their happiness in various Shangri-La properties, showcasing the delightful, personalised hospitality experiences offered at each hotel.