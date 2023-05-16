Hot, humid Tuesday in most parts of PH — Pagasa

By: John Eric Mendoza - Inquirer.net | May 16,2023 - 06:15 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Hot and humid weather will prevail in most parts of the country on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, the state weather bureau said.

“Magpapatuloy pa din ang mainit at maalinsangang panahon na may mga tiyansa ng isolated na pag-ulan sa hapon o sa gabi,” Rhea Torres, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said Monday afternoon,

(Hot and humid weather will continue, but isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening are still expected.)

Torres said isolated rain and thunderstorms are likely in the western part of Northern and Central Luzon due to southwesterly surface wind flow, while Batanes and Babuyan Islands are expected to have overcast skies with rains due to the frontal system.

No tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours is expected to form or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility, she added.

Pagasa did not raise a gale warning over any of the country’s seaboards.

gsg

READ MORE:

‘Extreme heat’ affects measles vax campaign as DOH-7 monitors 70 suspected cases

Warm welcome for Cebuano triathletes coming from Cambodia SEA Games

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP