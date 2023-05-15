Warm welcome for Cebuano triathletes coming from Cambodia SEA Games 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The three Cebuano triathletes who competed in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia had a warm homecoming event on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Cebuano triathletes Andrew Kim Remolino, Matthew Justine Hermosa, and Raven Faith Alcoseba are back from their stints in Cambodia and were given a warm welcome on Sunday.

It can be recalled that Remolino bagged two medals, one silver in men’s aquathlon, and a bronze in men’s triathlon event, while Hermosa won a gold medal in aquathlon team relay event. Alcoseba, meanwhile, finished fourth in the women’s triathlon and aquathlon events.

Last Sunday’s homecoming event was a tribute to the three Cebuano triathletes for representing the Philippines in the Southeast Asian Games.

Archie Campo, the head of the Campotel Technologies and also a native of Talisay City, handed cash incentives to the three triathletes for bringing ‘pride’ to their hometown.

Before that, Remolino, Hermosa, and Alcoseba were paraded around Talisay City through a motorcade, which ended at the Talisay City Sports and Cultural Complex.

The three triathletes are also expected to receive another round of incentives from the City of Talisay as they’re scheduled to appear in a courtesy call at the city hall later this week, according to their trainer, Roland Remolino.

Tough race ahead

Remolino, in an interview with CDN Digital, said his wards already started training for the June 24-25 2023 Asia Triathlon U23 and Junior Championships in Gamagori, Japan.

Andrew Kim, Hermosa, and Alcoseba will once again don the country’s tri-colors in this major triathlon race.

Despite the early preparation, Remolino didn’t forget to recognize his three prized athletes’ performance in the Southeast Asian Games despite the adversities they’ve overcome.

“Sa performance nila, nalipay ko, pero daghan pa mi ug kuwang buhaton. Wala namo nakuha among perfect target. Pero sa ilang performance, nalipay ra kaayo ko. Among kahago sa previous months before sa race,” said Remolino.

One of the toughest challenges they’ve hurdled was the laparoscopic appendectomy that Alcoseba underwent in the middle of their training camp for the Southeast Asian Games.

Fortunately, Alcoseba recovered on time, and managed to compete in the Subic International Triathlon race last month, despite complaining of the post-surgery pains.

“Dako kaayo ug chances si Raven kung wala pa na penalty kay ang gi sundan ni Raven iyaha natong na pildi sa last nga SEA Games. Pero layo na kaayo ang biya pag penalty nila ni Raven tungod lang sa tabon sa water bottle. Pero overall, lipay kaayo kos tanan sa ilahang achievements,” he said.

It can be recalled that Remolino considers the silver medal of his son, Andrew Kim, in men’s aquathlon special. This is because he was also given a penalty during the race but he still managed to storm back to finish second.

