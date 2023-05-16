Lalamove Philippines welcomes Djon Nacario as Managing Director

Lalamove, the leading on-demand delivery platform, officially welcomes Djon Nacario as the new Managing Director in the Philippines.

Before joining Lalamove Philippines, Nacario was Managing Director of Carousell Philippines, and Country Head of Agoda in various Southeast Asian markets. He also played a crucial role in supply chain management for Unilever.

Overseeing the leadership of Lalamove’s business in the Philippines, Nacario plays an instrumental role from business strategy to operations. Riding on Lalamove’s rapid growth in the market, Nacario will lead the team to further enhance the brand as the trusted delivery partner.

“We are excited to welcome Djon to lead our operations in the Philippines. Djon’s extensive experience in supply chain and digital platform management is vital as we continue our ambitious plan to grow, empower the communities we serve, and support the local economy,” said Patrick Yu, Lalamove’s Vice President of People and Managing Director of South East Asia.

“It is an enormous opportunity to join one of the leading on-demand delivery platforms in the world and lead the strong team in Lalamove Philippines. Our top priority is always to provide fast, simple, and affordable delivery solutions for our users, especially small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs), to grow their businesses, and support our partner drivers’ livelihood by ensuring flexible earning opportunities,” Nacario commented.

“While extending our long-distance and same-day truck delivery services, we are eyeing to enhance partnerships with industry sectors and government units. Our goal is to provide the widest selection of vehicles paired with the widest coverage across the country, and contribute to a seamless logistics ecosystem in the Philippines, addressing the different delivery needs of individuals, SMEs, and corporations,” Nacario said.

About Lalamove

Founded in Hong Kong in 2013, Lalamove is an on-demand delivery platform born with a mission to empower communities by making delivery fast, simple, and affordable. At the click of a button, individuals, small businesses, and corporations can access a wide fleet of delivery vehicles operated by professional driver partners. Powered by technology, Lalamove seamlessly connects people, vehicles, freights and roads, moving things that matter and bringing benefits to local communities in 11 markets across Asia and Latin America.

