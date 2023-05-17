Binibining Pilipinas 2023 candidates reveal national costumes ahead of presentation show

MANILA, Philippines — A line from the Binibining Pilipinas pageant’s theme song “Win Your Heart” goes, “she’s the perfect symbol of the people rich in heritage and love,” and this year’s candidates lived up to this by showcasing the culture, tradition, and even history of the places they come from through colorful costumes.

The public may have a glimpse of the spectacular works of art at the National Costume Photo Exhibit mounted by the Bb. Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) at the Gateway Mall at the Araneta City in Quezon City, that was officially unveiled on May 16. It will be open until May 31.

Large photos of all 40 “binibinis” in their respective national costumes are on display at the mall’s activity area, and the candidates graced the exhibit’s opening and posed beside their photos that they also signed themselves. Lensman Raymond Saldaña, who took the photographs, also attended the event.

But the costumes will not only be stuck in those stills. The ladies will bring them to life at the National Costume and Fashion Show at the New Frontier Theater at the Araneta City on May 18. All 40 candidates will showcase the creations of Filipino designers depicting the heritage of the respective places they are representing in the competition. Tickets to the show are now available at Ticketnet.

And it will be a busy week for the binibinis after a brief break in activities since the pageant season officially kicked off in February. Aside from the opening of the exhibit, and the national costume and fashion show, the ladies will also face members of the local media at the press presentation at the New Frontier Theater on May 18.

The traditional Parade of Beauties is scheduled on May 21, where the delegates will go around the Araneta City aboard convertibles to greet fans and spectators. The activity is one of the most anticipated events of the annual pageant where the public get to see the ladies together in one occasion.

Those who want to watch the ladies battle it out in the final competition may now get tickets to the 2023 Bb. Pilipinas Grand Coronation Night at Ticket. The show will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum at the Araneta City on May 28.

Reigning Miss International Jasmin Selberg from Germany will grace the event, with 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray returning to host the show. Vice Ganda will also perform in the show.

