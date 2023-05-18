Suspect in roadside robbery in Escario arrested

By: Paul Lauro May 18,2023 - 11:41 AM
One of the two suspects accused of robbing a woman was arrested by police from the Abellana Police Station on Wednesday night, May 17. John Mark Yap Sabulao, 31 years old, was arrested in Barangay Capitol Site by police who were responding to an armed person alarm. | Contributed Photo via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines – One of the suspects in a roadside robbery that took place at the junction of the Escario and Clavano Streets here last May 16, 2023 has been arrested.

The Abellana Police Station confirmed that they nabbed a certain John Mark Yap Sabulao during a manhunt operation last Wednesday evening, May 17.

Sabulao, 31, and a resident of Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City, was accused of robbing a woman early morning on May 16.

According to Police Captain Jefferson Sinfuego, chief of the Abellana Police Station, closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage that recorded the moments the suspects fled helped them trace Sabulao.

 

When they traced the license plate number of the motorcycle the robbers used, investigators found out that the suspects only rented the vehicle.

The owner of the motorcycle then positively identified Sabulao as the man who rented his vehicle a day before the robbery took place, said Sinfuego.

Police seized a loaded .38 revolver from Sabulao, who is now currently detained at the Abellana Police Station.

In the meantime, Sinfuego said their manhunt is still ongoing for the second suspect. They begged off not to divulge his identity in order not to preempt follow-up operations.

