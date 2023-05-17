Manhunt on as police identify riding-in-tandem robbers caught on CCTV

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 17,2023 - 05:59 PM
Manhunt on as police identify riding-in-tandem robbers caught in CCTV

Two men on board a motorcycle reportedly robbed a woman who was walking along Clavano Street, Brgy. Capitol-Site, Cebu City at past 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16.  | Contributed photos via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines – CCTV footage has helped police identify the two men accused of robbing a woman in Brgy. Capitol-Site, Cebu City on Tuesday morning, May 16.

Police Captain Jefferson Sinfuego, chief of the Abellana Police Station, said they have secured the identities of the riding-in-tandem suspects.

However, enforcers requested not to reveal their names as a manhunt is now ongoing against the two suspects.

“Nagtinabangay nami sa mga police station pagpangita ani nila. Dili lang sa namo nganlan ug ang address kay basin makabantay sa among pagpangita,” Sinfuego said.

 

Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the men robbed a woman who was walking at the intersection of Clavano and Escario Streets in Brgy. Capitol-Site.

According to the victim, who requested anonymity, she went out of her office to buy some food. A few minutes later, she felt somebody suddenly grab her wallet.

When she turned around, she saw that the suspects, riding a motorcycle, had already pointed a gun at her head.

Fearing for her life, she let the suspects take her wallet, which contained all of her cash and valid IDs.

“Amping mo taga Cebu bisan unsa pa kahayag sa adlaw, bisan daghang cctv sa palibot wala silay paki,” she added. /rcg

