Cebu Daily Newscast: CDRRMO chief told: Help police catch perpetrators of animal cruelty cases in Cebu City

May 19,2023 - 07:57 AM

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here are the latest stories in and around Cebu on Friday, May 19.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has given the city's police force an ultimatum that they will reduce crime by June 12 or their monthly allowance will be withheld. | Wenilyn Sabalo

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has given the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office chief instructions to help police in catching the perpetrators of animal cruelty in the city. | Wenilyn Sabalo

Rama to CDRRMO chief: Help police catch perpetrators of animal cruelty cases in Cebu City

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama instructed the city’s disaster agency to assist the police in looking into animal cruelty cases in the city.

Rama told the head of the city’s disaster office to seek the assistance of barangay officials and to file charges against those responsible for the deaths of these animals.

Rama called the recent spate of animal killings in the city unpardonable and condemnable.

NBA: Miami draws first blood against Boston

In the NBA, Jimmy Butler scored 35 points to power the Miami Heat to a 123-116 victory over the host Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Heat recovered from a 13-point, second-quarter deficit to grab a 1-0 lead in the series.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Saturday morning still in Boston.

Rama to Cebu City police: Eliminate vandalism, reduce crime by June 12 or no allowance

Husband hacks wife then kills himself in Batangas

A husband in Batangas City hacked his wife on Wednesday night while they were quarreling, then killed himself, the police said. 

The Batangas police said in a report that Myrene Mei Fortuno, 35, and her husband Christian, 34, were quarreling around 8 p.m. inside their housE in Barangay Calicanto.

The report said the couple were arguing over the “alleged illicit relationship” of Myrene with another man.

Read Next

