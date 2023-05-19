Sheryl Cruz’s daughter Ashley set to graduate summa cum laude

Sheryl Cruz is one proud mom as she announced that her daughter Ashley Bustos, a psychology student at San Francisco State University in California, is set to graduate summa cum laude this May.

The actress made the announcement by showing a screenshot of her video call with Ashley through her Instagram page last May 14.

“Best Mother’s Day gift I’ve ever had—learning that Ashley is graduating a summa cum laude this May 2023,” she said in the caption. “So proud [and] blessed to have you, anak.”

The mother and daughter then received congratulatory greetings from fans as well as fellow celebrities Tina Paner, Geneva Cruz and Jennifer Sevilla, via the comments section.

Ashley is Sheryl’s daughter with her former husband Norman Bustos. Ashley is currently living with her father in California. /ra

