License plates seized? LTO’s memo says no way

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Friday issued a memorandum clarifying that its enforcers are prohibited from confiscating license plates.

The memorandum was issued following a public outcry about license plates getting confiscated by LTO law enforcers and deputized agents.

The memorandum stressed the provisions under Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01, which stipulates that a driver’s license, student permit, or motor vehicle could only be flagged if the apprehending law enforcer cannot immediately administer the relevant penalty to the vehicle or driver.

“In all instances where the penalty includes the confiscation, suspension or revocation of a driver’s license or student permit, as well as the suspension or revocation of the registration of a motor vehicle or impounding the motor vehicle, and the same cannot be immediately implemented, the driver’s license, the student permit, or motor vehicle, as the case may be, shall be placed on alarm until the proper penalty may be implemented,” said LTO chief Jose Arturo Tugade.

He added all LTO law enforcers and authorized agents are banned from confiscating license plates if they cannot impound the apprehended motor vehicles.

Tugade said the agency’s central command center could swiftly relay information about flagged motor vehicles to law enforcement officers in the field.

