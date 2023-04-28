Caindec: Temporary license plates allowed if there is proper authorization

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Temporary license plates are allowed as long as there is proper authorization for such and the assigned specifications are followed, LTO 7 director Emmanuel Caindec reminded vehicle dealers and motorists.

Caindec’s reminder came as the Land Transportation Office (LTO) awaits procurement to replenish their stock of license plates.

Temporary plates refer to plates provided by car dealers on brand-new cars and motorcycles, which contain the conduction sticker for cars and the motor vehicle file number for motorcycles.

“Ang gipasabot, a DIY plate (temporary plate from dealers) cannot be used if there is no prior authorization issued. And also, the use of a temporary plate is subject to the proper template,” Caindec said.

Based on a 2017 policy, the material to be used should be a reflective sturdy material; the font should be arial black, and the design and layout should follow the designated design and layout of the LTO.

All LTO-accredited dealers shall strictly comply with these specifications and attach the described temporary license plates to motor vehicles before their release or delivery to owners.

The LTO, earlier, warned of another possible shortage in license plates by June and July this year should the Department of Transportation (DOTr) fail to procure the necessary plates.

LTO assistant secretary Jose Arturo Tugade, in a memorandum dated March 22, 2023, likewise, told all LTO regional directors and accredited importers and dealers that while LTO is doing its best efforts to address the backlog in the production and issuance of license plates, the requirement of attaching conduction stickers for motor vehicles and MV file numbers for motorcycles used imported, rebuilt motor vehicles and trailers, as temporary license plates will remain in “full force and effect.”

“Although at present, the assigned plate numbers. have already been pre-determined and indicated in the Certificate of Registration (CR) of the vehicle or the motorcycle, the attached Conduction Sticker or MV File number shall continue to serve as the temporary license plate while the registered owner thereof is waiting for the issuance of the assigned physical license plates,” Tugade said in his memorandum. /rcg

