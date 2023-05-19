Cebu dog breeder: Dogs are oftentimes misjudged because of their looks, size

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It is unfortunate that dog breeds are often judged based on their looks rather than their behavior.

The incident involving the American Staffordshire Terriers in East London is indeed tragic, and it highlights the misconception on certain breeds like Pitbulls, Bulldogs, Dobermans, and Rottweilers.

Junjie Ponce, one of the more popular dog breeders here, expressed his sadness over the recent act of cruelty against Marshall and Millions, the two dogs who were killed while trying to protect their owner.

Animal lovers believe the two dogs were killed because they were misjudged.

Ponce explained that the American Bully breed, which he has been breeding since 2005, originated in the 1980s and 1990s and became popular in the Philippines in the early 2000s.

American Bullies are a mix of the American Staffordshire Terrier, the American Pit Bull Terrier, and, in some cases, bulldog breeds.

According to Ponce, people fear some dogs, such as American bullies, because of their size and appearances. But he wants people to know that some small breeds can actually be more aggressive than bigger dogs.

“I think the misconception of pitbulls/bullies, bulldogs and big dogs is because of their looks, built, and how media hype any incident involving such breeds, causing people to fear the breed,” he said.

Gentle giants

The American bully breed, Ponce said, are fun-loving and affectionate towards humans. He highlighted their friendly nature, stating that they see everyone as playmates and are eager to please.

These dogs enjoy being around their owners, sleeping a lot, drooling, and seeking hugs. Ponce assured potential owners that American bullies can be great companions, even for families with small children.

“What I want to say to people who are scared of big dog breeds is that some of these dogs are gentle giants. Some small breed dogs are even more aggressive than these giants. I can’t vouch for all but if a dog is socialized, especially the one’s you see being walked in the malls, I guess these dogs are immune to their surroundings and humans as well. As they say ‘a tired dog is a good dog’.”

Ponce said that it’s important to remember that individual dogs within a breed can have different temperaments and behaviors. Responsible ownership, proper training, and socialization are crucial for any dog, regardless of its breed or size.

What is important is that we get to know our dogs first before judging them. Again, different breeds have different tempers and qualities.

