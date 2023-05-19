Daluz: I’ll still be chairman until MCWD BOD says otherwise

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lawyer Jose Daluz III is staying put as the chairman of the board of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) even after the Cebu City Hall named a new MCWD chairman on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

“I would like to assure the public that as of today, May 19, 2023, I have continued to fulfill my responsibilities as the current Board of Directors (BOD) MCWD chairman,” Daluz said in a statement he shared on his official social media account on Friday, May 19.

This was a day after Atty. Jerone Castillo, the special assistant to the mayor and former City Legal Officer, told the media that Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has chosen MCWD concurrent vice chair Miguelito “Mike” Pato as the new MCWD chairman after a “unanimous” decision was reached after a series of consultations.

Daluz, in his statement, maintained that only the BOD members have the authority to initiate a replacement or appointment of a new MCWD chairman.

“While I hold great respect for the honorable mayor, I must adhere to the legal obligations that accompany my appointment…Aside from myself as chairman, there are four other respectable members of the BOD. Until I receive an official notice from the board, I will remain in my position and will continue to serve the people of Cebu,” Daluz said.

Daluz also reiterated that the MCWD under his leadership has “diligently” planned and implemented measures to ensure the availability and quality of water, contrary to the claims of the city hall that MCWD’s preparation for El Niño is unsatisfactory.

CDN Digital has sought the comment of Castillo but has yet to receive a response as of writing. /rcg

