Visayan Electric, Aboitiz Foundation empower stay-at-home moms with Elevate AIDA Project

Visayan Electric and Aboitiz Foundation have recognized this opportunity and formed a partnership with Connected Women, the leading community in the Philippines for women’s empowerment in the digital economy, and Sentro sa Serbisyo ug Panginabuhian (SSP), just in time for Mother’s Day.

On May 17, just a few days after Mother’s Day, a Memorandum of Agreement was signed between Visayan Electric, Aboitiz Foundation, Connected Women, and SSP, officially launching the Elevate AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Data Annotation) Project.

This project consists of a 15-day training program that will provide training and upskill the 40 mother beneficiaries in digital skills, specifically in data annotation—a skill that is highly in demand in various industries today.

Ginggay Hontiveros, First Vice President and Chief Reputation & Sustainability Officer of Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc., promised the 40 beneficiaries that the foundation and its partners would work tirelessly to help these women achieve their goals.

“This is truly a testament to our shared commitment to all of you as we help ensure a better future for women in the Philippines. We want mothers, wives, and sisters to believe in themselves and in the power we have over our own destinies,” she said.

Maribeth Marasigan, Aboitiz Foundation President and COO, who was also present at the MOA signing, mentioned that this initiative is the foundation’s way of improving women’s status amidst gender bias, the gender pay gap, and the lack of access to technology in the workplace.

In addition to the training and mentoring sessions, this project will assist the beneficiaries in seeking remote work opportunities upon program graduation. As a way of giving back, the beneficiaries from SSP, headed by Christina Tenchavez, promised to complete the training program, which will be conducted remotely through online conference videos.