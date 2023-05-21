The story is told about two sisters who had a deep and long quarrel. When the old one got very sick, the younger one visited her, and they embraced each other in peace and reconciliation. A happy ending! When the younger sister was leaving, the older sister said in jest: “If I get well, this would not count, okay? We will be enemies again!”

Today is the Solemnity of the Lord’s Ascension into Heaven. What struck me was that when the disciples saw Jesus, they worshipped, but they doubted. (Mt.28:16-20) I thought it would have been a happy ending, but until the very end, they still had doubts about Him. Jesus’ mission was accomplished with His Ascension, but His work goes on through us who are weak, imperfect, and frail followers.

Jesus approached the disciples who doubted Him. He could have vented His anger and been disappointed in them, but He reached out to them. Until the very end, Jesus did not lose His love and patience toward His disciples. Yes, God is good, loving, understanding, and merciful.

Until the very end, Jesus empowered His disciples and told them to do all that He commanded them to do. He was faithful to His mission until the very end. May we, too, be true and faithful to our mandate and mission until the very end. May we not lose our focus nor be distracted by our failures, or be proud of our achievements. May we continue to focus on the Lord, not on the load.

“And behold, I am with you always, until the end of age.” These were the last spoken words of our Lord before He ascended into Heaven. What a consolation, what an inspiring message for us to know that He will not leave us orphans. Yes, He is with us always, and in all ways. We hold on to His words, especially when we feel weak, afraid, or discouraged.

An “ascension moment” happened to me when I met 92-year-old Fr. German Chicote, OAR at the Retirement House of the Recoletos in Valladolid, Spain. He worked in the Philippines for 40 years, and he was the high school principal of San Sebastian College Manila, where I graduated from elementary in 1966. Seeing him, our “Fr. Elvis Presley,” still strong and happy was such a lifting and heartwarming experience.

Father Chicote was the kind priest who gave a chance for my Manong Oscar to be admitted to San Sebastian College. He was already late in enrollment, but this kind priest accepted him to the last section as a second-year high school student. Three years later, Manong Oscar graduated valedictorian of the class—because of one person who gave him a second chance, and who saw his goodness and potential.

The tears of a mother are powerful. Father Chicote told me that it was especially the pleading of our Mama Conching who cried and begged him that made him accept Manong Oscar. Yes, for those who believe, and who humbly plead, nothing is impossible. Thank God for our mothers and fathers who have loved and sacrificed much.

Let us continue to ask our Mama Mary to plead for us, especially for peace in the whole world. May our Lady of Fatima help us banish war and fears. Remember, we are never alone. Let us all continue to pray and work for peace in our hearts, in our homes, in our country, and in the whole world.

Today is World Communications Day. Let us continue to communicate the Word of God to this world that needs so much cleansing and redemption. Let us not give up spreading love and peace in our own way, until the very end.

A moment with the Lord. Lord, help us to carry out our mission for you until the very end. Amen.

