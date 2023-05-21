Fun-Filled Nights in Handuraw Pizza Mandaue

Aside from serving great-tasting thin-crust pizzas, ice-cold beers, and other savory dishes, the local pizza place and events venue, Handuraw Pizza, continues to support local talents in the arts and music in its nightly happenings.

Chill with your family and friends at the newly opened branch of Handuraw Pizza in Subangdaku, Mandaue, with good food and nightly entertainment.

Each night features different entertainment, and here is a guide for you!

Mondays are Cebuano Indie Films Nights

Handuraw Pizza entertains with Cebuano Indie Film Nights at 8 PM every Monday. The Sugbuanong Lilas Night showcases short films from the local film community.

Tuesdays and Thursdays are Sing-A-Long Nights

Every Tuesday and Thursday at 7 PM, sing-a-long with featured artist Bernardo Rufo on the keyboards as he plays classic and modern tunes. At the same time, enjoy an ice-cold beer paired with your pizza with friends or family.

Wednesdays are Open Mic Nights

Jam with Handuraw Pizza’s acoustic duo every 7 PM every Wednesday. Take center stage, sing your midweek stress away, and enjoy a hearty meal of favorite Cebuano dishes such as Adobong Humba Bisaya or Litson Kawali.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are Local Bands Nights

Various local band performances are highlighted every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Handuraw Pizza. With different genres, these live performances will perfectly complement your night out of unwinding and bonding with family and friends.

Handuraw Pizza Mandaue is open daily from 11 AM to 12 mn. Visit their new location along Highway Lopez Jaena, St., Subangdaku Mandaue City. Follow their Facebook page at HandurawPizza to check event schedules and be updated on their other latest exciting offerings. You may also contact (032 2538706) or (092 0958 1627).