Teams of 10 towns, 1 city start basketball, volleyball campaign for Duke Frasco Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 10 towns and a city started their respective campaigns as the second season of the Congressman Duke Frasco Cup 21-Under at the DM Reynes gymnasium in Compostela town, north Cebu on Saturday afternoon.

Congressman Frasco led the opening ceremonies and even lit the cauldron himself to signify the start of the tournament that features basketball and volleyball.

Teams of competing towns, city

The competing towns and cities are Liloan Compostela, Carmen, Catmon, Sogod, Borbon, San Francisco, Poro, Tudela, Pilar, and the city of Danao.

Five exciting basketball games highlighted the opening yesterday.

Liloan Tornadoes and Team na May Puso Compostela thrashed their respective opponents, for a dominating start in their basketball campaign.

Compostela headed by Kobe Paradiang beats Catmon Mighty Bakers, 106-57. Paradiang dropped 22 points in Compostela’s lopsided win.

Meanwhile, Liloan manhandled Pilar Kingfishers, 100-54, behind John Anthony Aligway’s 15-point performance.

Lakers, Rangers, Stars win

On the other hand, San Francisco Lakers edged Danao Pistols, 77-65, with Janwel Formentera scoring 18 points to lead the winning squad.

Also, Carmen Niños defeated Tudela Rangers, 89-34. Kennth Watin scored 19 points to lead Carmen.

Lastly, Borbon Gilak Stars routed Poro Islanders, 94-56, with Angelo Catarina leading the former with 20 points.

Besides the five exciting games, the opening yesterday also had other side events such as the slam dunk contest with Paolo Gera of Compostela taking home the title, while Jake Pepito ruled the 3-point shootout tilt.

The champion teams in the volleyball and basketball tournaments will each receive P150,000, while the runners-up gets P100,000. The third placers will pocket P75,000, and P30,000 for the fourth placers.

