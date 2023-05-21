Amateur slugfest in Consolacion, Cebu a success — organizers

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Money Punch Fight Promotions made an impression on Saturday evening after successfully holding an amateur fight card with a production that was at par with a full-scale pro boxing event at the Consolacion Sports Complex in northern Cebu.

Cebuano boxing fans were treated to a well-promoted fight card with lights, sounds, production number, and other side activities.

The fight featured amateur boxers and YouTubers.

For Money Punch Fight Promotions top honcho, Christian Faust, their highly-successful event was just a teaser for bigger boxing events that are yet to come.

The fight card featured 16 amateur bouts and six bouts pitting YouTuber boxers under the Cebu Youtubers Amateur Boxing League (CYABL). It was done in partnership with the Villamor Boxing Gym and the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

“It’s a great event, I think the crowd likes it, there’s a little bit room for improvement. We will show that in the 24th of June, but all-in-all, Money Punch is here, Money Punch is here to stay, we’re here changing amateur boxing and pro boxing in Southeast Asia starting here in the Philippines,” said Faust.

The next Money Punch Fight Promotions fight card is on June 24 at the same venue, pitting one of its newly-signed boxers, Elmo Traya, who will go against Chinese Weiwei Liu for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australiasian super lightweight title.

“The Philippines is our prime target to bring all the big fights here. We will have these fights in better and bigger arenas as the crowd grows. I’m planning one in September in Manila. There will be five title fights,” Faust said.

“But we’re still negotiating that right now. I said I would change amateur boxing, and I think I’ve done it.”

During the amateur fight card on Saturday evening, Palarong Pambansa-bound AJ “ALA” Villamor defeated Jimms Andaya of Consolacion, Cebu in the main event via unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, Hans Quilaton beat Gian Carlo Dumaguit by split decision.

The rest of the fight card’s results saw Clyde Dela Cruz (Lapu-Lapu) beating Jhayres Encinada, Felix Butlig (PMI) defeating James Moralde (Cebu City), Carl Jan Simbajon (Mandaue City) winning against James Villarube (Sarok Boxing Gym), Joven Jay Bengar (Cebu City) beating John Simbajon (Cotabato), Gio Pesores defeating Christian Monilar (Sarok Boxing Gym), and Lorenzo Suico (Mandaue City) winning over John Mark Cotiriano (Sarok Boxing Gym).

Also, Jhamel Peresores (Carcar City) won against Rodulfo Medalla (Sarok Boxing Gym), Justine Balbarino edged Reyxon Cabrera (Cebu City), Fredrich Locsin (Mandaue City) won against Gerald Villarube (Sarok Boxing Gym), Jellyt Tepora (Tepora Boxing Gym) defeated Rodel Tillor (Sarok Boxing Gym), Vince Emman Suson (Mandaue City) beat Jude Responso (Caitom Boxing Gym), Job Noah Quilaton (Cebu City) won versus Jude Dumaguit (Sarok Boxing Gym), Yum-Yum Silverio (Cebu City) edged Justine Inocian (Mandaue City), and Saisai Sumagang (Lapu-Lapu City) beat Kit Codinera (Cebu City).

In the battle of YouTubers, Ryan “Coach Gigil” Illustrisimo scored a third round knockout against Alex “Boy Tattoo” Legario in the main event.

