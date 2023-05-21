Tropical Storm Mawar remains outside PAR but expected to intensify

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm “Mawar,” which remains outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), is expected to develop into a severe tropical storm within 24 hours, the state weather bureau said on Sunday.

According to state weather specialist Veronica Torres, Mawar will likely become a severe tropical storm and may enter PAR by Friday or over the weekend.

Although Mawar may not directly affect parts of the country, Torres said that it might enhance the southwesterly wind flow, which may bring cloudy skies, scattered rain showers, and thunderstorms in the southern part of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“Itong southwesterly wind flow kasalukuyang nagdadala ng maulap na papawirin na may kalat kalat na pagulan pagkidlat at pagkulog sa Palawan, Western Visayas Zamboanga Peninsula Basilan Sulu at Tawi-Tawi,” Torres said in an afternoon weather forecast.

(Cloudy skies with scattered showers, lightning, and thunder continue to prevail in Palawan, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi due to southwesterly wind flow.)

Pagasa said Mawar was last located 2,390 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao. It has maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) with gustiness of up to 125 kph.

Earlier Sunday, Pagasa said that once the tropical storm enters the PAR, it would be named Betty.

Currently, no gale warning was hoisted over any of the country’s coastal waters.

Meanwhile, Pagasa issued its estimated temperature ranges in key cities and areas across the country for Sunday. These are:

Metro Manila: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 18 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 26 to 37 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

