Fire hits Manila Central Post Office

By: Daphne Galvez - Inquirer.net | May 22,2023 - 11:09 AM

MANILA, Philippines — More than seven hours after a fire was confirmed to have started at the Manila Central Post Office building, firefighters were able to control the blaze.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), flames were put under control at 7:22 a.m on Monday after reaching the General Alarm at 5:54 a.m.

The BFP earlier said that a fire at the Manila Central Post Office was confirmed and raised to first alarm at 11:41 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

It was then raised to 2nd alarm at 1:28 a.m.; third alarm at 2:17 a.m.; fourth alarm at 4:28 a.m.; and fifth alarm at 4:32 a.m.

It reached Task Force Alpha at 4:36 a.m.; Task Force Bravo at 4:45 a.m.; Task Force Charlie at 5:02 a.m.; Task Force Delta at 5:25 a.m.; and General Alarm at 5:54 a.m.

A volunteer was injured from the fire, the BFP later reported. No fatality has been recorded so far, as of posting.

The BFP said the blaze at Manila Central Post Office involved the building’s basement.

In 2018, the Manila Central Post Office building was declared as an Important Cultural Property by the National Museum.

Designed by Filipino architects Juan Arellano and Tomas Mapua, the neo-classical building had been destroyed during World War II and was restored in 1946.With reports from John Eric Mendoza

