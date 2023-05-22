Sea collision in Cebu: Coast Guard says fast craft suffered steering, engine failure

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram, Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | May 22,2023 - 11:02 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The collision along Mactan Channel involving a fast craft and a cargo vessel last Sunday, May 21 may have been caused by steering and engine failure, authorities said.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confirmed that a passenger fast craft, M/V St. Jhudiel, and LCT Poseidon 23, a cargo vessel, figured in a collision while sailing along Mactan Channel at 2:52 p.m. on Sunday.

Based on the incident report the PCG issued on Monday, May 22, the crew of M/V St. Jhudiel told them that they suffered steering and engine failure when they were within the vicinity of the first Cebu-Mactan bridge.

As a result, the fast craft, carrying 197 passengers, collided with LCT Poseidon 23.

Fortunately, no fatalities were recorded due to the incident.

M/V St. Jhudiel of SuperCat Ferry Corporation departed from Ormoc City and was on its way to Pier 1, Cebu City when the accident occurred.

On the other hand, LCT Poseidon 23 was on its way to Ormoc City from Ouano Wharf in Mandaue City. The cargo vessel had 17 rolling cargoes and 20 passengers on board, PCG said.

“LCT Poseidon 23 proceeded back to its port of origin (Ouano Wharf, Mandaue City) to assess the damages it incurred due to the accident,” added PCG.

According to the crew of M/V St. Jhudiel, 13 of its 197 passengers suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision that left significant damages on the bow and starboard side of the vessel.

Meanwhile, the management of Supercat Ferry Corp. apologized to its passengers for the ‘harm and inconvenience’ brought by the recent accident.

“The Supercat Management deeply apologizes for the harm and inconvenience caused by the recent accident involving MV St. Jhudiel,” the firm wrote in an official statement released on May 22.

Supercat also said they are currently conducting a ‘thorough investigation with proper government agencies’ to shed light on the matter.

“Additional safety measures and appropriate actions shall be undertaken to avoid recurrence of this unfortunate incident,” they said.

The PCG has urged officers of the two vessels to file marine protests. They have also deployed the the Coast Guard Marine Environmental Protection Force – Central Visayas to determine if an oil spill had occurred following the accident.

