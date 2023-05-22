Volunteer hurt in Manila Central Post Office building fire
MANILA, Philippines — A volunteer was injured as fire ravages the Manila Post Office building, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said Monday, May 22, 2023.
In a report, the BFP identified the volunteer as 43-year-old Toto Roslin, who sustained a minor cut on his right hand.
No fatality has so far been recorded from the fire that was confirmed and raised to the first alarm at 11:41 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.
The BFP said the fire reached the highest alert level of General Alarm at 5:54 a.m. Monday.
According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), flames were put under control at 7:22 a.m on Monday after reaching the General Alarm at 5:54 a.m.
In 2018, the Manila Central Post Office building was declared as an Important Cultural Property by the National Museum.
Designed by Filipino architects Juan Arellano and Tomas Mapua, the neo-classical building had been destroyed during World War II and was restored in 1946.With reports from John Eric Mendoza
