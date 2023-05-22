Uratex launches “first sustainable mattress” in PH

In a major step towards sustainability, Uratex, one of the leading mattress companies in the Philippines, has announced its collaboration with the Seaqual Initiative. The partnership aims to reduce the company’s carbon footprint and create environmentally friendly products that are both comfortable and sustainable.

Let’s help bridge the gaps, keep the oceans blue, and encourage the community in protecting the environment and conserving our natural resources for future generations to enjoy. PEACHY MEDINA Managing Director Uratex

The result of this collaboration is the Trill Seave Collection, a line of sleep products made entirely from recycled ocean plastic. The Trill Seave Collection includes a mattress, topper, and pillow, all manufactured using post-consumer recycled plastic that has been converted into a woven fabric. The collection’s name, “Seave,” is derived from the words “sea” and “save,” emphasizing the importance of preserving our oceans and marine life.

READ MORE: Uratex Monoblock launches Bawal Ang Marupok campaign

This innovative collection positions Uratex as a pioneer in the sustainable sleep products market within the Philippines. By adopting eco-friendly practices and creating products that benefit both consumers and the planet, Uratex becomes the first company in the country to offer sustainable mattress options.

In addition, the company’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond product development, encompassing various aspects of its operations.

Uratex focuses on using clean and renewable energy, tree planting, waste reduction, waste management, upcycling, and continuous research on sustainable materials and circularity. These efforts significantly contribute to reducing waste and pollution.

READ MORE: Uratex: Your comfort partner

According to the World Bank Organization, the Philippines is one of the world’s worst polluters when it comes to ocean plastic waste. Every year, an estimated 2.7 million tons of plastic waste are generated in the country, with 20 percent of that ending up in the oceans. This has caused a huge environmental crisis, with plastic pollution endangering marine life and threatening the health of our oceans.

“Let’s help bridge the gaps, keep the oceans blue, and encourage the community in protecting the environment and conserving our natural resources for future generations to enjoy’” said Peachy Medina, Uratex Managing Director

The Uratex Trill Seave Collection is available at leading department stores, select Uratex dealers, showrooms, and the Uratex online shop. The Trill Seave mattress retails at P8,999; topper at P7,499 and pillow at P1,299.

READ MORE: Uratex PH celebrates 50th anniversary with ‘Project 50’

Marvey Alcantara, Business Unit Director for VisMin, commented on the convenience of ordering the Trill Seave Collection, saying, “It comes compressed in a box, not the usual bulky mattress, making it easier to deliver to any place in VisMin.”

With the launch of the Trill Seave Collection, Uratex takes a significant stride towards sustainability and eco-friendly business practices, setting a precedent for other companies in the industry to follow.

ADVERTORIAL





