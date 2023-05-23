Gateway Group Relaunches GAC Motor GS8 in Cebu

With its unwavering commitment to deliver top-notch, dependable, and groundbreaking automobiles to Cebu, Gateway Group organized the GAC GS8 Roadshow which serves as the highly-anticipated relaunch of the GAC Motor GS8 last May 19, 2023 in SM City Cebu.

Check out what the Gateway Group prepared for you at GAC GS8 Roadshow and see the GAC Motor GS8 in person from May 19 to 30, 2023, on the Lower Ground Floor, SM Cebu City.

Gateway Group, the Cebu-based dealer of GAC Motor, aims to take a bold direction with a more robust lineup of enticing programs and promos for the Chinese brand known for its advanced, futuristic, and innovative model lineup, capturing the Filipino and Cebuano market. GAC is the tenth addition to Gateway’s roster of car brand dealerships.

“This is actually the relaunch of GAC. It had been around previously, and we took over and had this partnership with Astara Group. So new dealer and new distributor, and given our expertise in the industry, we expect more aggressive marketing. We have new products in our lineup, and Cebuanos should expect things to turn around,” said Gateway Group’s Executive Vice President Michael Goho.

GAC Motor GS8: A driving experience unlike any other

The relaunch event promises to be an immersive and captivating experience, where attendees can explore the GAC Motor GS8 up close and discover its features.

This remarkable vehicle blends sophistication, performance, and cutting-edge features seamlessly. As the city’s bustling streets become the stage for this noteworthy relaunch, car enthusiasts and discerning customers can anticipate a showcase of unrivaled design, advanced technology, and unparalleled craftsmanship.

From its commanding presence on the road to its meticulously crafted interior, the GS8 embodies automotive luxury. It sets a new benchmark for SUVs in its class.

Through this relaunch, Gateway Group reaffirms its commitment to bringing world-class automotive offerings to the region and invites Cebuanos to embark on a remarkable journey of automotive excellence with the GAC Motor GS8 and the addition of a new showroom set to be completed in the third quarter this year.

GAC Motor Showroom

“So basically, the showroom will be in Mandaue, and we’re targeting to open it around early Q3 of this year. And then, of course, you’d expect GAC to be present in our mall activation. You’ll see us online, and we’ll be putting up a lot of test drive units as well so that the clients, the Cebu market, will be able to experience the cars first-hand,” said Gateway Group Vice President Martin Paulo Arancon.

As a homegrown dealer of top-notch vehicle brands, Gateway Group continues to provide the Cebuano market with high-quality cars, services, and aftersales. To get updates and more information visit the Gateway Group dealership FB page for GAC Motor.

