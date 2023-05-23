Murder suspect surrenders to Talisay City police to clear his name

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 21-year-old man, who is facing a murder charge, surrendered to Talisay City police on Tuesday, May 23, in order to clear his name.

Raymart Lantape, a resident of Barangay Lawaan in Talisay City, was accused of shooting and killing Christanle Gaviola Abay in Barangay Tangke in the same city.

The victim was said to be have come from delivering soft drinks when he was allegedly shot by the accused on his way home last October 10, 2022.

Lantape has denied the allegation against him. He also insisted that he was not the gunman, who was seen in the CCTV footage near from a nearby establishment.

“Ako lang nakalitan gyud ko ana [nga ako ang gipasanginlan nga gunman]. Na-schock sad ko ana,” Lantape said.

“Nangutana ko sa akong kaugalingon nganong na-involve akong pangan nga mismong tong naa sa CCTV lisod to nga i-identify kay nag-bonnet to. Unya dako sad tong tawhana,” he added.

Lantape coordinated with radio station dyHP in Cebu City prior to his surrender. It was the radio station that called the Talisay Police Station to inform the police of his plan.

Police arrived at the radio station on Tuesday morning to fetch Lantape and bring him to the police station.

Lantape said that he decided to seek the help of the radio station to ensure his safety.

“Safety lang, kana lang,” Lantape said.

While he admitted fear for his safety, Lantape said, he decided to surrender to clear his name and prove to the police that he was not the gunman on the CCTV footage.

Lantape is currently detained at the detention facility of the Talisay Police Station as police await the issuance of a commitment order that would facilitate his transfer to the Talisay City Jail while his case is being heard in court.

/dcb

