Land broker survives ambush in Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A land broker from Talisay City survived an ambush last Monday evening, January 30, police here reported.

Police in Talisay City confirmed that an ambush took place in Sitio Acacia, Barangay Jaclupan around 10 p.m. on Monday.

They identified the victim as Eugenio Ebales Jr. The 56-year-old worked as a land broker, said Police Lt. Col. Randy Caballes, the Talisay City Police Station chief.

Ebales was with his family – his wife Susana, their daughter Gensanie and the latter’s partner, Police Staff Sergeant Janeth Marquez when the crime occurred.

Citing Gensanie’s accounts, police said the family was just approximately 60 meters away from their residence when two hooded men approached the vehicle on the driver’s side, and fired several shots.

Fortunately, Ebales quickly sped away from the still unidentified assailants, and towards their house for their safety.

According to Caballes, the victim sustained bullet wounds on his left arm and on the left side of his body, near his buttocks.

Ebales is still confined in a hospital for treatment, the police added.

In the meantime, Caballes said investigators continue to gather more information that may lead them to determine the suspects’ identities as well as the possible motive behind the attempt on Ebales’ life.

Talisay City borders Cebu City on the south.

