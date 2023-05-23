Fire out declared in Manila Central Post Office after more than a day

By: John Eric Mendoza - Inquirer.net | May 23,2023 - 06:08 PM

MANILA, Philippines — After a day and six hours, the fire that burned Manila Central Post Office was completely put out on Tuesday morning, the Bureau of Fire Protection reported.

The blaze was first confirmed by authorities at 11:41 p.m. on Sunday.

First alarm was immediately announced.

The fire incident reached general alarm (the highest alarm) at 5:54 a.m. on Monday.

The situation became under control at 7:22 a.m. on Monday.

Fire was only declared totally gone at around 6:33 am on Tuesday.

The incident at the Manila Central Post Office injured 18 persons – 16 were firefighters while two were identified to be a fire volunteer and a civilian.

No fatalities were reported.

The incident is said to have damaged around P300 million worth of assets.

In 2018, Manila Central Post Office building was declared an Important Cultural Property by the National Museum.

Designed by Filipino architects Juan Arellano and Tomas Mapua, the neo-classical building was destroyed during World War II and was restored in 1946.

