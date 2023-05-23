Powerhouse Borussia Dortmund to conduct 5-day football camp in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Borussia Dortmund (BVD) – the number-one club in the German Bundesliga will hold a five-day football camp in Cebu.

This was announced by Dynamic Herb Sports and Selrahco on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

The training program will be conducted by two professional UEFA-accredited German coaches from the BVD Football Academy, Volkan Ozkan and Niklas Flechsig. It will be held daily from June 19 to 23, 2023 at the Dynamic Herb Sports Complex, the proud home of the Cebu Football Club.

The Borussia Dortmund football training is open to two groups of children from 6 to 12 years old and from 13 to 18 years old. Each participant will receive a BVB jersey with a Training Certificate from the Borussia Dortmund Football Academy.

“We are extremely happy to offer this training program to our youngsters, not only from Cebu but across the country,” said Ugur Tasci, founder and chief operating officer of Dynamic Herb Sports, Inc.

Borussia Dortmund currently leads in the powerful German Bundesliga with just one more game to play by this weekend. The club has won eight league championships, five DFB-Pokals, one UEFA Champions League, one Intercontinental Cup, and one UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in its glorious history.

Dortmund plays their home games at Westfalenstadion, the largest stadium in Germany since 1974, and boasts of the highest average attendance of any association football club in the world at around 80,000.

“We are proud that Borussia Dortmund has agreed to hold this football camp in Cebu. This is their first ever inroad into the Philippines and we are honored to be part of it,” added Tasci who is also the founder of the Cebu Football Club.

The 5-day training camp in Cebu is organized by Dynamic Herb Sports, Inc. and Selrahco’s sports events group. Limited slots are available.

To register, please call Yvonne Silva at 09912051978 or Apple Tabasa at 09567657551. /rcg

