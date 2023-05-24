Slim chance super typhoon Mawar may make landfall in PH – Pagasa

By: John Eric Mendoza - Inquirer.net | May 24,2023 - 10:34 AM

MANILA, Philippines — There is a slim chance that Super Typhoon Mawar may landfall in the country’s landmass, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday.

Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina said, this comes as Mawar’s track is seen to traverse towards Taiwan and Japan.

Currently, the super typhoon is located 2,215 kilometers east of Visayas, according to Badrina.

“Base sa pinakahuling datos natin, posible po na ang magiging track ng Bagyong Mawar ay papunta po sa bahagi ng Taiwan, maaaring hindi ito mag landfall, pupunta na sa bahagi ng Japan at maaari itong mag-recurve. Ito po ay isang scenario at maaari pang magbago.

(Based on our latest data, the track of Typhoon Mawar is towards Taiwan and may not landfall as it goes to Japan or it may recurve. This is just one scenario that could change.)

“Maliit pa din ang tiyansa na ito ay tumama sa kalupaan ng Pilipinas pero mas tintignan po natin na posible ito magtrigger ito ng pagpapalakas ng hanging habagat,” Badrina added.

(There is a slim chance that it could make landfall in the Philippines but we are more looking into it triggering southwest monsoon.)

However, Badrina said the super typhoon could still enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Friday or Saturday.

“Base po sa ating datos posible po na pumasok ito ng PAR araw ng Biyernes o Sabado. Medyo bumabagal po siya kaya malaki ang posibilidad na sa Sabado ito pumasok ng PAR,” he explained.

(Based on our data this could enter PAR by Friday or Saturday. It is slowing so the supertyphoon could enter by Saturday.)

Once it enters the PAR, the typhoon will be given the local name “Betty.”

It would be the second storm to hit the country this year and the first this month.

