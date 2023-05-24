Mandaue City may soon scrap accumulated storage fees for impounded vehicles

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 24,2023 - 11:25 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Owners of vehicles impounded in Mandaue City from 2020 to 2022 will only need to pay P1,000 storage fee if a proposed ordinance gets approved.

The proposed ordinance granting amnesty to owners of impounded vehicles from the payment of accumulated storage fees was passed by members of the Mandaue City Council on first reading.

The proposed ordinance authored by Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, the chairman of the Committee on Transportation is currently at the Committee on Laws for review.

It will allow owners of vehicles that were impounded from 2020 to 2022 to only pay P1,000 in storage fees.

The usual storage fee for light and medium-duty vehicles like motorcycles and tricycles is P100 per day while the storage fee for large vehicles is P500 per day, said Hyll Retuya, in charge of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM).

Based on the TEAM’s data, a total of 252 vehicles were impounded in 2022, 260 vehicles in 2021, and 243 units in 2020. The majority of these were motorcycles.

Retuya who is also the chief of staff of Mandaue City councilor Lumapas, said that the ordinance aims to decongest the TEAM’s impounding area.

However, he clarifies that the amnesty is only for the accumulated storage fees and that penalties and surcharges are excluded.

It can be recalled that in 2021, Mandaue City also provided an amnesty to owners of vehicles impounded from 2015 to 2020.

“I think aware mo ato nga duha ra ang naclaim pero lahi na amoang tan-aw ron kay unlike before kani taas na ang period, three months na ug mas lower gyud ang baryunon, P1,000 nalang,” said Retuya.

Retuya said that the proposed ordinance may be implemented in July because it would still need to undergo second and third reading and publication.

If approved, the amnesty will be availed for three months.

Mandaue City is a highly urbanized city. /rcg

