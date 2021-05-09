TEAM: Only 10 of 1,500 impounded vehicles claimed

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Only 10 out of the 1,500 vehicles impounded by the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) in the last five years were claimed in the first week of implementation of the city’s ordinance granting amnesty to owners of impounded vehicles from 2015 to 2020.

Arnold Malig-on, TEAM operations head, said that there were only 10 impounded vehicles claimed during the first week of the implementation of city’s storage amnesty on impounded vehicles for the last five years.

Based on the 2015 to 2020 data from TEAM, there are 1,300 motorcycles, 160 tricycles, and 12 cars impounded on their lot.

Malig-on said there were a lot of impounded vehicle owners, who asked about the penalties they would need to pay for their impounded units.

He believed that owners might probably be saving up money to claim their vehicles.

“Basin nagtigom paseguro sila aron makuha nila ilang sakyanan,” said Malig-on.

(Perhaps, they are still saving money so that they can claim their vehicles.)

Malig-on said all of the vehicles claimed were motorcycles and were impounded in 2020, that would mean that the owners were entitled to a 50 percent discount on their accumulated storage fee.

He said some owners only had an accumulated amount of storage fee of P10,000, that means they only paid P5,000 because of the 50 percent discount.

Under the ordinance, owners of impounded vehicles from January to December last year will be given a 50 percent discount on their storage fees, a 20 percent discount on impounded vehicles from 2018 to 2019, and a 30 percent discount on those impounded from 2015 to 2017.

The availment of the city’s ordinance granting amnesty to owners of impounded vehicles started last May 3, 2021 and will end on June 3, 2021.

