Unclaimed impounded vehicles to be auctioned off – Mandaue City councilor

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government is planning to auction the unclaimed impounded vehicles within this year.

City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, committee on transportation chairman, the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) among others conducted a preliminary meeting for the guidelines for the public auction of impounded vehicles on Wednesday afternoon, March 9.

Lumapas said this would be done to decongest the TEAM’s impounding area.

Edwin Jumao-as, TEAM officer-in-charge, said 853 motorcycles, 56 four-wheel vehicles, 15 tricycles, and 5 six-wheeler trucks were impounded on their lot.

Jumao-as said under the city’s ordinance if owners of the impounded vehicles fail to claim their vehicles within six months, the city government had a right to auction the vehicles.

Jumao-as said the common violations for the vehicles being impounded were the owners failing to present their driver’s license and valid registrations.

Jumao-as said they had already started identifying what vehicles would still be serviceable.

Jumao-as said they planned to conduct the public auction within this year.

Lumapas is encouraging owners of impounded vehicles to already claim their vehicles.

It can be recalled during the middle of last year, the city government through Lumapas’ amnesty ordinance, gave discounts on the accumulated storage fee but only about 10 have claimed their impounded vehicles.

In the ordinance, owners of impounded vehicles from January to December 2020 will be given a 50 percent discount on storage fees, a 20 percent discount on impounded vehicles from 2018 to 2019, and a 30 percent discount on those impounded from 2015 to 2017.

Moreover, Jumao-as said the Department of General Services had recommended yesterday that all usable unclaimed vehicles be auctioned off because transferring ownership of the vehicle to the city government would be difficult and would take tiime.

Under the city’s Public Towing and Impounding Ordinance of 2020, aside from those to be public auctioned, some of the usable impounded vehicles should be donated to the barangays and government offices.

