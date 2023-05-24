Pagasa downgrades ‘Mawar’ into typhoon category

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Wednesday downgraded Mawar into a typhoon category.

Pagasa weather specialist Rhea Torres told INQUIRER.net that Mawar weakened from super typhoon into typhoon category at 8 a.m. but could regain its strength in the upcoming days.

“Currently, its intensification is possible within the next 24 hours,” Torres said of Mawar over the phone.

The tropical cyclone’s eyewall replacement cycle caused Mawar to weaken, according to Torres.

Mawar is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday or Saturday.

According to Torres, the typhoon’s trough will approach northern Luzon by Monday.

“Most likely, its trough or extension will approach close to the northern Luzon area. It is possible [to approach] around Monday next week,” she explained.

Once it enters the PAR, the typhoon will be given the local name “Betty.”

It would be the second storm to hit the country this year and the first this month.

