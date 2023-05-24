Cebu prepares for Mawar’s effects

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For local authorities here, the threats of Typhoon Mawar should not be taken for granted.

Despite the high possibility that the typhoon may not directly hit Cebu, and make any landfall in the country, disaster and rescue teams here are starting to brace for Mawar’s effects.

The state weather bureau’s latest forecast showed that Mawar is still on track in entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this weekend, with Friday, May 26, as the earliest.

Chances, however, remained slim for the typhoon, which will be named as ‘Betty’ once it enters PAR, to make any landfall in the country.

Here in Cebu, Mawar may bring damp weather, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) reported.

Pagasa-Mactan’s latest analysis showed that Mawar’s effects may likely enhance the prevailing habagat or southwest monsoon, said Ana Dumdum, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan.

In turn, Central and Eastern Visayas may experience light to moderate rains with localized thunderstorms.

While Mawar has yet to enter Philippine territory, local governments and disaster response teams here have started preparations.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has committed deploying a total of 517 police personnel to areas in the region that may need assistance due to bad weather.

Police Lt. Col. Gerald Ace Pelare, PRO-7 spokesperson, said these police officers were trained for disaster response.

“They will serve as augmentation to our local governments should the need arise,” Pelare said.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) has also alerted local government units in Cebu province, particularly in the north, to regularly monitor weather conditions.

Wilson Ramos, PDRRMO information officer, also urged private individuals to do the same, and follow instructions from disaster and rescue units.

“Monitor lang sila ug pirmi maminaw sa mga advisory gikan sa LGUs. If naay abiso for evacuation especially sa mga hazard areas, follow lang sila,” Ramos said in an interview with state media dyMR.

In the capital Cebu City, its Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDDRMO) has raised Blue Alert status beginning Wednesday, May 24, the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) announced.

This means all of its personnel must be ready to be called for duty.

Mawar is expected to enter PAR by Friday or Saturday.

According to Pagasa, the typhoon’s trough will approach northern Luzon by Monday. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

