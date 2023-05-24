5 cops relieved, civilian face raps on kidnapping, rape

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Five police officers assigned at the Mambaling Police Station here have been relieved following accusations of kidnapping and rape.

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) on May 9 filed complaints for kidnapping or serious illegal detention, rape and illegal use of drugs against five active police officers at the Mambaling Police Station and a civilian.

The cases, lodged before the Office of the Ombudsman in the Visayas, stemmed over complaints from an 18-year-old woman who accused them of abducting her and allegedly forcing her to use illegal drugs in what seemed an unsanctioned anti-illegal drugs operations last September 2022.

Authorities opted to redact the name of the victim, who was detained for three days, due to the nature of the case.

The respondents are Police Corporals Johnrober Rebusa, Jeffrey Alabata, and Keven Gilbuena, and Police Staff Sergeants Donald Balansag and Joy Marie Alad-ad.

NBI-7 also sued a civilian named ‘Luis’, whom the complainant accused of raping her.

Following NBI-7’s announcement, the Police Regional Office in the region (PRO-7) confirmed that actions have been taken against the accused police officers.

“Regional Director, Police Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, immediately ordered the relief of the concerned personnel,” said Police Lt. Col. Gerald Ace Pelare, spokesperson of PRO-7.

During a press conference on Wednesday, May 24, Pelare also said they have conducted their own investigation to determine if the relieved officers may face administrative liabilities too.

Unauthorized Drug Ops?

Based on findings from NBI-7, the victim went to her friend’s house in Bontores, Abunuhan, Barangay Basak San Nicolas Cebu City on September 19.

However, she and her friends were surprised when police officers raided the house, looking for illegal drugs. She tried to escape but the police caught her.

According to the complainant, around 15 people took her to a two-storey apartment in Sitio Caimito, also in Barangay Basak San Nicolas.

There, police officers allegedly kept asking her if she had any knowledge about illegal drug activities in the community. She was also reportedly taken outside to help enforcers point the house of suspected drug peddlers and users.

While in detention, a civilian whom she referred to as Luis, would bring her food and water. It was also Luis who would force her to take illegal drugs, and rape her, NBI-7 stated in their press release.

The victim was detained for three days. Her captors only released her on September 22.

Agents from NBI-7 later found out that the Mambaling Police Station as well as the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas did not authorize the officers to conduct any anti-drug operations between September 19 to 20.

Meanwhile, PRO-7 reminded members of their ranks not to engage in any illegal activities, especially when carrying out operations.

“Again, I would like to emphasize ang atong Regional Director will never condone this kind of misdeed if proven true after the conduct of the investigation and of course according to the concerned personnel with due process,” said Pelare.

Police officials also assured the public that the recent scandal involving police is an “isolated case.”

It can be recalled that last May 9, six active police officers from the Drug Enforcement Group in Cebu (PDEG) were also relieved from their posts after allegedly kidnapping two individuals in a prank gone wrong.

