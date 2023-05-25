Lapu-Lapu City close to securing seat in MCIAA Board of Directors

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Lapu-Lapu City is getting close to securing a seat on the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) Board of Directors.

This is after the House of Representatives approved the third and final reading of House Bill No. 7798, which amends Section 6 of Republic Act No. 6958, otherwise known as the “Charter of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority.”

The bill aims to increase the number of board of directors (BOD) of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA).

The bill was authored by Lapu-Lapu City lone district Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan.

“Mapasalamaton kaayu ko sa suporta nga gihatag sa atong mga kaubanan sa buhat sa 19th Congress para maaprobahan ang maong house bill nga maghatag og benepisyo dili lang sa mga Oponganon kundi sa tibuok syudad sa Lapu-Lapu,” Chan said in a post.

Chan also thanked Cebuano congressmen, who supported in passing the bill in the third and final reading.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, for his part, welcomed the development.

Earlier, the mayor sought the assistance of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia in securing a seat on the MCIAA board.

Ahong said that securing a seat on the MCIAA board can help a lot for Lapu-Lapu City to formulate policies and resolve concerns regarding the airport’s operations since the airport is located on the island.

“Dako kaayu nga ikatabang kung mamahimo na kitang kabahin sa board aron dali na usab kita makamugna og lain-laing mga balaod ug mga aksyon nga makahatag og solusyon sa mga problema o importanteng mga concerns sa atong international airport,” Ahong said.

“Nindot kaayu sa pamati nga kita mismo, nga amahan sa syudad, lakip na ang atong mga Konseho makasugyot og mga kausaban nga alang sa kaayuhan sa MCIAA,” he added.

Aside from this, the House of Representatives also approved HB 7934 or “An Act Creating a District Engineering Office in the Lone Legislative District of Lapu-Lapu City, and Appropriating Funds therefor.” /rcg

READ:

Cocaine worth P16.5 million seized from a passenger at Naia

COA tells MCIAA to explain discrepancies in Runway Overlay Project

Inclement weather stalls removal operations of crashed Korean aircraft

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP