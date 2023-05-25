IN PHOTOS: Fire hits dumpsite in White Road, Inayawan
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Firefighters in Cebu City have responded to a fire that broke out on a dumpsite near the Inayawan Landfill on Thursday morning, May 25, 2023.
Flames burned down rubbish and trash on a dumpsite along White Road in Brgy. Inayawan past 9 a.m. on Thursday. No houses and other structures were damaged.
As of 9:55 a.m., firefighters continue to combat the fire. Here are some photos from the scene.
This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.
/bmjo
