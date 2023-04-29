IN PHOTOS: Abandoned ship in Lapu Lapu City catches fire; BFP declares fire out after 10 hours

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After almost 10 hours, the Bureau of Fire Protection-Lapu Lapu City was able to put out the fire that hit an abandoned cargo vessel near the coast of Barangay Punta Engaño in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, on Friday, April 28, 2023.

In its final report, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District Central Visayas said the fire that hit MV Diamond Highway on Friday was declared fire out by the Bureau of Fire Protection-Lapu Lapu City at around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.

The said vessel ran aground during the onslaught of Typhoon Odette in December 2021.

The 20 workers or salvors conducting salvage operations on the vessel made it out safely when the fire broke out.

The Coast Guard Station in Lapu Lapu first received the incident report on the fire at around 2:20 p.m. on Friday.

Nearby tugboats with firefighting capabilities were then deployed to assist in firefighting.

Investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

Here are some scenes during the fire incident and response on Friday. /rcg

Photos courtesy of PCG 7

