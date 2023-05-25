Drug test on Lapu-Lapu traffic enforcers yield negative results

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Traffic enforcers from the City Traffic Management System (CTMS) in Lapu-Lapu City, who underwent a drug test on Wednesday afternoon, May 24, 2023, tested negative for illegal drugs.

This was confirmed by Garry Lao, executive director of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP).

Lao said that the purpose of the drug testing was to ensure that all employees in the city, especially those who are involved in law enforcement, are cleared from illegal drug use.

“The CLOSAP continues to be firm in its commitment to be a partner in its relentless efforts to fight drugs. We cannot make the drug menace go away overnight,” Lao said.

Earlier, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan issued executive order no. 35, which mandates the strict implementation of a drug-free workplace policy across all departments and offices of the city government.

Mario Napule, Officer-in-Charge of CTMS, said that the drug test will ensure that all traffic enforcers in the city are free from drug use.

He also emphasized the importance of having a drug-free workplace to ensure public safety.

To recall, in 2019 and 2020, seven and four traffic enforcers, respectively, were terminated from their positions after testing positive for illegal drug use.

In 2022, six personnel from CTMS were found positive for illegal drug use.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Rep. Cindi Chan bares plans for Lapu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP