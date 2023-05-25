Lapu-Lapu prepares for Mawar by activating its incident management team

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City Government has already activated its Incident Management Team in preparation for Super Typhoon Mawar.

The typhoon is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday, May 26, 2023. When the typhoon enters the country, it will be named Typhoon Betty.

Junard Abalos, head of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), said that starting today, they will implement 24-hour operations to monitor the city’s situation.

“On standby na atong quick response team sa CSWDO. Unya nagpalabang na ta karon ug mga food ug non-food items as pre-positioned relief for victims of Betty,” Abalos said.

He said they already prepared 1,500 relief goods, 400 nonfood kits, 50 sets of modular tents, and 50 rolls of laminated sacks (trapal) in Olango Island.

Aside from this, 1,500 relief goods and 1,000 nonfood kits were also prepositioned on the mainland.

“We also have standby stocks for delivery by supplier just in case kulangon ang atong giandam,” he added.

On Thursday, May 25, 2023, the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), has also delivered food boxes to Barangay Caubian in anticipation of the super typhoon.

Caubian Island is the farthest island barangay of Lapu-Lapu.

DRRMO has also placed itself in red alert status, ensuring that all equipment and logistics are in place.

Yesterday, May 24, 2023, the CDRRMC (City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council) held a meeting to discuss plans and preparations for the super typhoon.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has also directed the DRRMO to monitor all coastal and island barangays, particularly Olango Island.

The emergency preparedness response team in Olango is made up of the Lapu-Lapu City Police, Coast Guard, and the Lapu-Lapu City Rescue. /rcg

